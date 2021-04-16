WATCH: Another dreary, chilly day with showers

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

FRIDAY:

Chilly rain showers persist Friday. Rain is mixing in a little snow/graupel even in the lower elevations this morning. Watch for slick spots heading out the door.

As the day goes on the main precipitation type should remain in the form of rain.

It will be a bit brisk and chilly too today with highs likely not getting out of the 40s. Yes, be ready to wear a heavier jacket.

WEEKEND:

Thankfully, the area of low pressure plaguing the Northeast this week gets out of our hair this weekend.

Lingering low clouds are expected to be around most of Saturday. We’re not ruling out some lingering sprinkles for the Finger Lakes and Western New York Saturday morning.

It’ll still feel cool with temperatures only reaching near 50 with the persistent clouds. The sun will try to break through the clouds later Saturday afternoon and evening.

A couple of showers may pop up Sunday afternoon as a weak low slides south of us. We do expect a better chance for a brighter sky Sunday too.

Right now, though, most of the weekend looks dry with more seasonable mid-April temperatures.