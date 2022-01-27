WATCH: Another frigid morning, a little warmer by the afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – The snow get puts on the backburner for another day while the bitter cold loosens its grip Thursday… for now. We slip back into the freezer box Friday and into the weekend.

THURSDAY:

Despite dropping below zero for the 7th time this year, a southwest breeze should get our temperatures into the 20s this afternoon. That should feel a little more tolerable, however there is still a bit of a wind chill.

The sunniest part of the day is in the morning. As the day goes on mid and high level clouds filter the sun. After sunset snow showers develop up near Watertown and the North Country ahead of our next arctic front.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Another arctic front passes by Thursday night into Friday morning. Only a coating to an inch or two of snow is expected for the immediate Syracuse area.

However, there will be some spots in Jefferson and Oswego counties were as much as 2-5” of snow could fall, which is why they are under a Winter Weather Advisory.

Temperatures will also maintain the 20s throughout the night until the front passes through.

FRIDAY:

After starting in the 20s Friday morning, temperatures drop into the teens during the afternoon Friday as the arctic air settles back in.

Any snow showers still hanging around Friday morning will eventually taper off by the afternoon.

A LOOK AT THE WEEKEND:

Remember the Nor’Easter we said we’re keeping an eye on this week?? Well, confidence is pretty high that it will be a miss for us here in CNY. New England and the Boston area look like they’ll get the brunt of the storm Saturday.

Meanwhile we are going to have another bitter cold Saturday. This is great weather if you’re a winter outdoor activities person because you have yet another great weekend where the weather is in your favor!

We’ll start off subzero again Saturday morning with highs only near 10°. Some lake effect snow showers are possible Sunday, but not much accumulation is expected. Temperatures should be a little warmer Sunday with highs around 20.