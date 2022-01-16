WATCH: Another frigid morning, will it get any warmer today?

SUNDAY:

After another subzero, breath-taking cold start to Sunday, 0 to -10 for many.

We do recover with highs climbing into the 20s under more sunshine and lighter winds. It is expected to turn a bit brisk Sunday afternoon, but nothing like we had Friday and Friday night thankfully!

It is a dry day Sunday with any snow holding off until well after dark, between about 9 and midnight Sunday night, so if you have any plans to ski, shop and or hike you should be in good shape getting around CNY.

New data continues to come in that indicate that Sunday night’s storm still may end up tracking farther west. This would ultimately bring drier, milder air in aloft and change our snow to some sleet and even freezing rain late Sunday night into the start of Monday. This has the potential to lower our snow totals and cause some more in the way of icing.