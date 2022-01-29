WATCH: Another frigid night for CNY, but the arctic chill is about to ease

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Breath taking cold out there now, but less harsh air is on the way to end the weekend. Meanwhile, the blizzard impacting New England departs quickly tonight.

REST OF THE WEEKEND:

Remember the Nor’easter we said we’re keeping an eye on this week?? Well, it was a miss for us here in CNY. Many parts of Eastern New England, including the Boston area saw upwards of 18 to 24+ inches of snow!

TONIGHT:

It’s just another bitterly cold night here in January 2022 across CNY. Under a partly to at times mostly cloudy sky lows should range from about 0 to -10 Syracuse north and east bound, while readings likely stay above zero across areas west of Syracuse and up near the Lake Ontario shoreline.

When combining the bitterly cold temperatures with a northwest to west wind between about 5 and 10 mph much of the night wind chills are expected to range from about -5 to -20 through the start of Sunday! Therefore, the National Weather Service issued a Wind Chill Advisory for much of the region, and a warning for a few counties north and east of Syracuse as wind chills could dip to -30 at times up around the Watertown, Tug Hill and Adirondack areas!

Frostbite can occur in about 15 to 30 minutes on exposed skin with this type of cold so if you will be out and about tonight just be sure to cover as much skin as possible and don’t be outside long.

SUNDAY – SUNDAY NIGHT:

Some lake effect snow showers are possible Sunday, especially near Lake Ontario. At this time, not much accumulation is expected during the day. Outside a little lake effect flurry activity, there should be some sun and it won’t be as harsh as Saturday. Temperatures should top out in the upper teens and low 20s with light winds, which will make for a more tolerable ski/ice skating/fishing experience Sunday.

Let’s keep an eye out Sunday night. Winds become westerly and the air aloft remains cold enough for lake effect. Snow could become more organized for a while east of Lake Ontario where there could be several inches of snow by Monday across Southern Jefferson, Northern Oswego and Western Lewis counties.

Lows should dip into the single digits to around 10 Sunday night.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

Central New York gets a break from the arctic air to start the new week! Temperatures likely end up above normal by Tuesday (35 to 40°), and we could be flirting with 40 or a bit higher Wednesday.