WATCH: Another frosty morning followed by more sunshine Monday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

WORK WEEK:

If you’re looking for any rain it’ll be very hard to come by. Our dominating area of high pressure keeps our area rain free for most of the week (even though we really could use some).

The high gradually slips to our east the middle of the week, which puts CNY on the backside, or the warmer side. We should see the temperatures come up a little bit each day to eventually back to the low 70s come mid-week.

Not only will the day time highs come up over the coming days so too will the night time lows. Our chances for frost to develop Monday night will be lower than they were over weekend, and beyond Monday night there likely will not be any frost for a while in CNY.

By the way, autumn officially starts in the Northern Hemisphere at 9:31 AM Tuesday when the sun’s direct rays shine over the Equator. The sun will be heading south of the Equator over the next few months as we head toward the winter season.

BEST CHANCE OF RAIN THIS WEEK:

IF we get any rain around here it may not come until the Thursday-Friday timeframe with a weak cold front nearby. But even then, our chances are pretty low. Hang in there rain wishers we are hopeful that some more significant rain will at least try to get into the Northeast and CNY at least one or two of the last few days of the month.