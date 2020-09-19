WATCH: Another frosty night followed by a cool and sunny Sunday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THIS WEEKEND:

If apple picking is on your agenda Sunday, then you have yet perfect fall day for it! Be sure to have those jackets and sunglasses with you.

After tying a record low Saturday morning, we’re at risk for more frost and maybe another record low Saturday night into Sunday. Don’t forget about those plants! Sunday morning lows will come pretty close to the freezing mark again.

BRRRR! Record low tied in Syracuse this morning! A frosty start for many Saturday with lows ranging from the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Sunday is shaping up to a repeat of Saturday. Daytime highs may be a degree or two warmer, but we’re still only in the low 60s at best. Luckily we’ll have a bright sun and light wind to enjoy.

Then National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory again for Sunday morning which includes Jefferson, Oswego, Onondaga, southern Cayuga, Seneca, and Tompkins counties.

The average first 32 degree low temperature in Syracuse is October 16th. Last year the first low of 32 degrees or lower was on November 4th. The earliest we’ve felt that kind of cold was on September 13th, 1943.

Next week:

If you’re looking for any rain it’ll be very hard to come by. Our dominating area of high pressure still keeping our area rain free (even though we really could use some).

The high gradually slips to our east, which puts CNY on the backside, or the warmer side. We should see the temperatures come up a little bit each day to eventually back to the low 70s come mid-week.

IF we get any rain around here it may not come until the Thursday-Friday timeframe with a weak cold front nearby. But even then, our chances are pretty low.