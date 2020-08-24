WATCH: Another hot and muggy day Monday, few storms possible again

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

MONDAY:

We stay hot and muggy Monday with highs well into the 80s to around 90. A few widely scattered showers and storms could pop up again this afternoon and evening. However, most of the day stays rain-free.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Another warm and muggy night will be felt in CNY Monday night. A few showers and storms will be around in the evening and again towards Tuesday morning ahead of a cold front. Lows will be near 70. Many could be waking up early Tuesday morning to thunderstorms.

TUESDAY:

Changes will occur Tuesday thanks to a cold front slated to move through during the morning/midday. A few more showers and a storm or two will scoot through Central New York Tuesday morning and midday as that cold front races through the area.

The chances of strong to severe storms Tuesday is quite low, but any storm that does develop Tuesday morning and midday MAY contain a damaging wind gust and possibly hail. Behind the front, cooler and less humid air will be ushered in on a fresh northwest breeze Tuesday afternoon and evening. Yes, many will be saying or at least thinking “ahhh”… as the more refreshing air blows in Tuesday afternoon/evening!

WEDNESDAY:

High pressure builds in temporarily Wednesday and sets us up for a nice, comfy, sunny day. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Our weather turns a bit more active and warmer later in the week as we watch a warm front and tropical moisture from Laura. Stay tuned for updates.