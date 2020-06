WATCH: Another hot and muggy day with a few storms

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)



A more moist/humid air mass is and will continue to move into CNY over the coming days on the backside of high pressure that provided us with all the amazing weather much of this week.

This will mean a higher chance for a few scattered showers and storms the second half of each day Friday through the Father’s Day weekend.

FRIDAY:

The end of the week will feature a few scattered showers and storms popping up, but we still think any showers/storms that do develop during the second half of the day will be pretty sparse. There will also be some sun and it will be warm and muggier with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

WEEKEND:

The weak upper level storm being nearby combined with added humidity (moisture) in the air will likely lead to a few pop up mainly afternoon and evening showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday, Father’s Day. That said neither weekend day will be a washout out by any means. So if you have plans outdoors with dad go ahead with your plans, but be sure to keep an eye on sky and Live Doppler 9.

If you haven’t downloaded the Live Doppler 9 app it would be a good idea to do so, especially if you want easy access to the radar as you are trying to plan your day around any rain threat.

Highs over the weekend will be well into the 80s with intervals of sun and higher levels of humidity too.

By the way, summer officially begins Saturday at 5:44 pm. For a few fun facts about the start of the summer season click here.

In case you missed it, the prolonged stretch of dry weather in Syracuse came to an end with a brief shower early Thursday night. So the dry streak ended at 15 days. Where does that rank in the record book for Syracuse? For the answer to that question and how it stacks up to previous prolonged dry stretches, click here.