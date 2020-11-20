WATCH: Another mild day to end the week

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

THURSDAY OVERNIGHT

After a warmer day Thursday, Thursday night is expected to be warmer too.

We’ll see increasing clouds and we’ll keep a southerly breeze. Both these factors will keep temperatures from dropping too much. Lows will range from the upper 30s to mid 40s. Even though we have clouds, it should remain dry going into Friday morning.

FRIDAY:

The end of the week looks even milder despite more clouds in the sky.

It will remain breezy and dry with highs warming well into the 50s to around 60! Although this will be well above our average high of 47, it won’t be enough to break a record. The record for Friday, 75 set in 1991, will stand.

SATURDAY:

A cold front moves through Central New York Friday night so it turns seasonably cool for Saturday. There is a lot of low-level moisture in the wake of the front so we feel clouds will be stubborn and we can’t even rule out a few very spotty showers.

SUNDAY:

A new system is headed our way on Sunday out of the Ohio River Valley. By the time precipitation arrives in Central New York midday, temperatures may be cool enough to support some snow or sleet before changing to rain.