WATCH: Another mild night, a few showers possible Thursday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

It will be a bit breezy, warm and muggy Wednesday night with a partly cloudy sky. In other words, if you don’t have an AC unit you will probably be quite uncomfortable trying to sleep. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s once again.

THURSDAY:

Some tropical moisture will stream northward into CNY Thursday compliments of a southerly flow on the backside of high pressure to the east of CNY and Northeast. What does this mean for us? There will be a better chance for scattered showers and storms during the late morning and afternoon hours on Thursday. Luckily, the threat for heavy rain from this tropical moisture will be well to our west over Western New York.

Thanks to more clouds and at least a bit of rain around on Thursday, temperatures should be several degrees cooler, but it will remain warm and very muggy, especially with the added tropical moisture in the air. Highs on Thursday will probably be in the lower 80s.

Odds of showers and storms, a few of which could be strong, will likely be going up for Friday as a cold front is slated to move into the region. To find out more about the threat for severe weather, click here.