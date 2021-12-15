WATCH: Another record will be set Thursday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –Winter remains on hiatus across Central New York this week as temperatures stay above normal.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

A few rain showers are expected to start Wednesday night, but it won’t rain all night. It’s breezy and mild with lows likely not dropping any lower than the low to mid 40s this evening, and probably rise well into the 40s to around 50 by daybreak Thursday!

THURSDAY:

A warm front moves through Central New York Wednesday night and that puts us in another unseasonably mild air mass for Thursday. In fact, it appears we could end up as warm, if not warmer than this past Saturday! We are going for a temperature in the low to mid 60s which would shatter the record high of the day of 55 degrees set in 1971.

There will be gusty south-southwest breeze Thursday but thankfully not as strong as over the weekend along with a few rain showers from time to time.

We have some rain showers to start the day, some rain showers to finish the day and some sunshine in the middle.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

A cold front swings through late Thursday night with a few rain showers possible. Temperatures cool back close to 40 by Friday morning.

Winds also become a bit gusty during the night too with gusts reaching 30 to 40 mph for many in CNY, but in and around Watertown and Jefferson County gusts could peak near 50 mph. For this reason, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for this area Thursday night.

FRIDAY:

Brisk and cooler (still above average) with more sunshine returning thanks to high pressure building in to end the week.

Our next chance for snow doesn’t come until Saturday at the earliest as we watch a storm tracking into the Northeast.

WEEKEND:

So Old Man Winter has been on vacation this week, and it’s been nice for all that have had to do some holiday shopping and any travel. For those looking for snow to make it look more festive around here it appears your time may come this weekend. Currently, temperatures are marginal for just snow this Saturday across the area with a storm system moving close by. As of now, the best chances for accumulating snow on Saturday look to be near and north of Syracuse.

Of course, as new data comes in over the next couple of days we will continue to update this forecast, and any changes that come about.

Then late Saturday night into Sunday our focus will shift to the potential of a band of accumulating lake snow possibly setting up near the Syracuse area and Eastern Finger Lakes. So, we think by the end of this weekend many should have a more festive/December look in CNY!