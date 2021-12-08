WATCH: Another round of snow on the way, but will we need the shovels?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – If you felt left out of the snow yesterday, then don’t worry. Everyone in Central New York was treated to some light snow to start Wednesday and another round to end the day.

THIS AFTERNOON:

We have two rounds of snow showers today. The first one came through earlier this morning with a fresh coating of snow.

We’ll be in a bit of a lull through lunchtime where it’s just mostly cloudy and chilly.

Meanwhile, a band of lake effect snow will stay fairly persistent west of Watertown and most of Jefferson County because of the south-southwesterly flow. Up to 2 to 5 inches is possible for mainly the western part of the St. Lawrence River Valley and just west of Clayton by the end of the day. (Eventually this band travels back south, more on that in moment)

Things pick back up during the evening commute when our second disturbance moves through. A trough of low pressure extending out of a system south of the region is the culprit. Watch for some slick roads, especially side streets, and low visibility at times this evening as you’re out and about.

Snowfall accumulation should range from a coating to an inch or so by the evening.

Highs on today will once again be in the low to mid 30s which is a few degrees below average for early December.

TONIGHT:

The band of lake effect that’s been over the western part of the St. Lawrence River Valley much of the day will start to make its way south into Oswego County and eventually the Syracuse area later this evening into the overnight. The band crosses the Thruway and Syracuse area and ends up in the Finger Lakes around sunrise before the band tapers off.

An additional coating to an inch or so of snow is expected for many Wednesday night, but up to 3 to 6 inches is possible in the most persistent lake snow in Oswego, Northern Cayuga, Southwestern Tug Hill and maybe far Northern Onondaga counties. Roads will become snow covered and slick north of Syracuse after 7 or 8 tonight, but improve by the Thursday morning commute.

FORECAST SNOWFALL BETWEEN 6PM WEDNESDAY AND 7AM THURSDAY

Lows drop into the 20s tonight.

THURSDAY:

Other than a few flurries to start the day, especially south of Syracuse and the Thruway the weather looks quiet with intervals of sunshine. Highs on Thursday top out in the mid-30s.

THURSDAY NIGHT – FRIDAY:

A push of milder air trying to move in will likely trigger a little snow and maybe a touch of wintry mix near and after midnight Thursday night into the predawn hours Friday. There may be a coating to an inch of snow, and maybe even a glazing of ice in spots. So, when heading into work and school early Friday morning be mindful that there could be slick spots on untreated surfaces, especially parking lots and sidewalks.

Lows drop into upper 20s to low 30s Thursday night, but behind the first of two warm fronts to come through readings rise to near 45 Friday afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky to end the week.



WEEKEND:

A strong cold front is slated to move through the region Saturday afternoon with some rain and possibly an embedded t-storm. Temperatures will tumble from the upper 50s and low 60s back into the 40s to round out the day.

It’s windy and more seasonable come Sunday with a little lake snow possible east of Lake Ontario to start the day. Otherwise, it’s quiet and brisk with some developing sun and highs in the low 40s.