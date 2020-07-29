WATCH: Another round of storms for CNY Wednesday afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

OVERNIGHT:

We will cool into the low to mid 60s overnight with high pressure providing a partly cloudy sky and there could be areas of fog developing too. It will end up as one of the more comfortable sleeping nights recently.

WEDNESDAY:

An upper level low will swing another cold front into CNY Wednesday afternoon and evening. The result for us will be more clouds developing during the day, slightly cooler temperatures and scattered pop-up showers and storms Wednesday afternoon and evening.

A few of the storms that develop Wednesday afternoon through about sunset will have the potential to be strong to severe with damaging winds, large hail and heavy rain. Again, though, widespread severe weather is not anticipated on Wednesday.

Highs should reach the low to perhaps mid 80s and set an all new record for longest consecutive 80+ degree streak in Syracuse! Click here for more details.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

A few scattered evening showers/storms will tend to dissipate after sundown, but there still could be a shower or two around through the overnight. Lows with patchy fog should be near 65 by early Thursday.

THURSDAY:

Thursday looks to be quieter than Wednesday as a cold front falls apart and slowly drifts through. With that said, we won’t be able to take the shower threat out of the forecast, but there should only be a few widely scattered showers and possibly a storm during the afternoon/evening.

Highs should top out in the low 80s which is where we should be for the end of July.

FRIDAY:

The end of the week (and month) looks mainly dry with just a small risk for a spotty, passing shower. Highs will be in the low to maybe mid-80s. By the end of the day, July 2020 may end up as the hottest month in Syracuse history. Click here for more.

Right now it looks like Saturday will be the better day for outdoor plans this weekend. Stay tuned for updates.