WATCH: Another round of widespread snow Tuesday morning

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TUESDAY:

On Tuesday, a fast-moving clipper will swing through bringing another round of wet snow.

The snow begins by the end of the morning commute before it tapers later in the afternoon, possibly mixing with rain.

Another 1 to 2 inches of snow is possible for many, but upwards of about 3 or 4” will be possible across the higher terrain Tuesday.

Temperatures remain near average with highs in the mid to upper 30s, but a brisk wind will once again make it feel more like the 20s.

TUESDAY NIGHT – WEDNESDAY:

Thanks to high pressure building in Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, the weather should be pretty quiet. The only fly in the ointment could be a bit of snow developing in the morning near and north and east of Syracuse thanks to a warm front passing through during the morning.

The southwest flow and lack of precipitation should help push temperatures to the warmest they’ve been in the Syracuse area since February 5th!

If we see any sun Wednesday morning it will be short-lived as clouds will increase by the late morning/midday ahead of a fast-approaching cold front from the northwest.

A bit of rain possibly mixed with snow will develop after 2 or 3 pm Wednesday. In the wake of the cold front, it will turn colder Wednesday night into Thursday. This will change the rain over to a bit of snow Wednesday night.

END OF THE WEEK:

We expect it to be cold and moist enough in the lower levels of the atmosphere to support a little lake snow Thursday followed by more sunshine on Friday! Temperatures will be back below normal to round out the week. Highs will be closer to 30 Thursday and Friday.