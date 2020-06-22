WATCH: Another scorcher, heat and humidity not going away Monday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

MONDAY:

No major changes to the pattern for Central New York to start the new week. It remains hot (high temperatures in the low 90s) and moderately humid with dew points in the 60s under hazy sunshine.

That combination should be enough to spark a few scattered afternoon showers and storms Monday. There may be a few more storms around CNY Monday afternoon compared to Sunday thanks to a weakening cold front nearing the area.

If the high temperature reaches at least 90° (we think it will), we will officially have the first heat wave of the year! A heat wave in CNY is defined as three consecutive days with temperatures of 90 or higher. It’s been almost 3 years since Syracuse had a heat wave! September 25th through the 27th, 2017 was the last time Syracuse recorded 3 consecutive 90+ degree days. Needless to say, it’s been awhile!

TUESDAY:

A stronger cold front moves in from the west for Tuesday with an even better chance for afternoon showers/storms. In the wake of the cold front the heat and humidity are expected to ease for the midweek.

In case you missed it, the prolonged stretch of dry weather in Syracuse (barely) came to an end with a brief shower early Thursday night. So the dry streak ended at 15 days. Where does that rank in the record book for Syracuse? For the answer to that question and how it stacks up to previous prolonged dry stretches, click here.