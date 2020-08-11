WATCH: Another scorcher Tuesday, storms return later in the day

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TUESDAY:

The heat and humidity doesn’t break quite yet. In fact, it looks even a touch hotter Tuesday! It’s still very humid too. Feels like readings will be well into the 90s in the afternoon once again which is why the National Weather Service has issued another Heat Advisory for parts of CNY, including Syracuse Tuesday. Click here for the details.

A slow-moving cold front is approaching the area during the afternoon and evening. This will bring a better chance for a few scattered showers and storms later Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Showers and storms will likely develop around 2-3pm along Lake Ontario and the western Finger Lakes and move east across CNY. Expect this line to cross the I-81 corridor and Syracuse around 4-6pm, and into the Utica area by sunset. Any storm that develops will have the potential to be strong with gusty winds and hail, but widespread severe storms are not expected.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

After a few more showers and storms come through CNY Tuesday evening with a cold front the weather will quiet down for the overnight. Thanks to the cold front coming through Tuesday night the severe storm potential will be limited at best. It will turn a bit cooler and less humid during the overnight period too with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

By the way, if you’re up late (or early Wednesday morning), look up at the sky for a chance to see the Perseid Meteor shower!

WEDNESDAY:

Wednesday looks pretty good! It’s still going to be a warm day, but it won’t feel nearly as hot or humid. Any threat of rain should stay well south of Syracuse. Highs will be in the mid-80s.