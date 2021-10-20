WATCH: Another warm and breezy day before it cools back down later this week

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY:

We should flirt with 70 Wednesday and Thursday! That will feel nice if you’re not quite ready to give up on the warmer weather just yet.

Some clouds should roll in Wednesday afternoon, especially north of Syracuse, but we expect to stay dry.

A backdoor cold front to the north wont’ be too far to the north later Wednesday night into the start of Thursday which is expected to deliver some clouds to the area and possibly a few showers, especially north and west of Syracuse.

As Thursday progresses, especially during the afternoon the odds of more numerous showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two goes up.

THURSDAY NIGHT – FRIDAY:

The above-mentioned cold front is due to swing through late Thursday night/early Friday with showers. Behind the front a cooler, more seasonable air mass returns to round out the week with a few lingering showers and or a bit of drizzle possibly around. Highs dip back into the 50s on Friday.