WATCH: Another warm day, more humid too

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

FRIDAY:

Better pool weather will continue through the end of the week under some sun. It remains quite warm with more humidity too. There is a slight risk for a shower/storm or two during the afternoon, but most if not all of the day looks to be dry. Highs should make it into the mid-80s.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

A cold front will move through late Friday night/Saturday morning bringing another chance for some showers and thunderstorms.

SATURDAY:

The cold front continues to push through the area Saturday morning, so we’re keeping the chance for showers in the forecast.

After that there should be a lot of rain-free time Saturday. Later in the afternoon a few new showers may develop east of Lake Ontario and over Finger Lakes.

The front will also bring a cooler air mass to Central New York for the majority of the weekend. Temperatures max out in the 70s instead of 80s on Saturday and we are probably in the 60s on Sunday.