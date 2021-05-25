WATCH: Another warm, humid day Wednesday as showers/storms return

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

OVERNIGHT:

For the rest of the night, it looks to be dry, breezy, mild, and muggy with lows in the mid-60s to near 70.

WEDNESDAY:

It stays unseasonably warm and even muggier Wednesday with a better chance of scattered showers and storms developing during the afternoon as a cold front nears the area late afternoon/evening.

A few of the storms Wednesday afternoon/evening could be strong too with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rain. Highs are expected to reach well into the 80s Wednesday!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Any evening showers/storm around will dissipate in the wake of a cold front as the wind shifts to the northwest, air cools and humidity levels drop off quickly.

Temperatures drop into the low 50s come sunrise Thursday and most will be able to shut off the air conditioning and let Mother Nature cool the house/apartment off Wednesday night!

THURSDAY:

It is a refreshing Thursday with an area of high pressure building in out of Canada. That said, we expect a good deal of sun to develop Thursday and the late May sun should help push temperatures into the mid to upper 60s. A cool northerly breeze is expected Thursday too just adding to the refreshing feel.

FRIDAY:

A storm developing across the Ohio Valley is slated to slide south of us for the end of the week which likely leads to a damp and cool Friday with some light rain expected. You’ll want to have the jacket handy Friday as highs only top out in the 50s!

Question is, will the rain Friday linger into the start of the holiday weekend?