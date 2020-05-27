WATCH: Another warm, muggy night

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

WEDNESDAY EVENING:

Once again there will be a very small chance for a spotty shower/storm or two to pop up during the evening, but most should not see a drop of rain.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

It will be a bit breezy, warm and muggy Wednesday night with a partly cloudy sky. In other words, if you don’t have an AC unit you will probably be quite uncomfortable trying to sleep. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s once again.

THURSDAY:

Some tropical moisture will stream northward into CNY Thursday compliments of a southerly flow on the backside of high pressure to the east of CNY and Northeast. What does this mean for us? There will be a better chance for scattered showers and storms during the late morning and afternoon hours on Thursday.

Thanks to more clouds and at least a bit of rain around on Thursday, temperatures should be several degrees cooler, but it will remain warm and very muggy, especially with the added tropical moisture in the air. Highs on Thursday will probably be in the lower 80s.

Odds of showers and storms, a few of which could be strong, will likely be going up for the end of the week as a cold front is slated to move into the region.