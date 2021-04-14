WATCH: Another warm Wednesday before a cold rain moves in

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

WEDNESDAY:

A little bubble area of high pressure slowly slides east of us Wednesday. This means another day of nice weather!

Highs Wednesday sneak back into the 60s thanks to sun at times. That warmth along with a bit of moisture causes clouds to build a bit in the afternoon. In fact, we would not be surprised if a few spotty showers develop late afternoon into the evening mainly south of Syracuse.

END OF THE WEEK:

An area of low pressure spins up between Central New York and the Mid-Atlantic Coast Wednesday night into Thursday producing chilly, wet weather for the last half of the week.

Rain develops after midnight Wednesday and lasts well into Thursday. The rain could be heavy at times throughout the day. Areas east of Syracuse could have rainfall totals approaching an inch.

It could even be cold enough for some wet snow to mix in with the rain Thursday night into Friday morning primarily over the higher terrain south and east of Syracuse! However, recent weather models trends are pushing the snow threat farther and farther east with the greatest chances of accumulating snow for the Adirondacks and the Catskills.

Showers linger Friday, but we should turn drier by day’s end.

It will be a bit brisk and cool/chilly Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 40s to around 50 at best!

Thankfully, the weather does look better for the weekend with a return to sunshine and more seasonable mid-April temperatures. Stay tuned for updates.