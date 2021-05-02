WATCH: Another wet weather pattern

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

A cold front will slide in from the north during the day and stall out in and around CNY. This will bring the threat of some rain showers to the area once again Sunday.

SUNDAY:

Sunday should at least feel seasonable with highs getting back to within a few degrees of 60. Showers will likely develop after 9 or 10 am in response to a cold front moving into the area from the northwest. This front will remain nearly stationary over CNY, keeping it cloudy with showers, even some heavy downpours at times through the afternoon.

Watertown and the Northern Tug Hill will probably have the nicest weather Sunday with a mainly dry day and even some sun possible!

SUNDAY NIGHT:

The front that will be stalling out in and around CNY Sunday will continue to hang around and keep the threat of scattered showers in the area Sunday night with a mild low in the low 50s.

MONDAY:

Some additional scattered showers are expected Monday with the front still in the area, primarily during the afternoon. Highs should be a little milder mid to maybe upper 60s, especially south and west of Syracuse.

The front keeping CNY cloudier than not and unsettled at times Sunday and Monday will unfortunately still be close by Tuesday and probably Wednesday too. For this reason, the threat of at least a little rain continues right into midweek. Stay tuned for updates.