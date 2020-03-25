WATCH: Any showers move out this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THIS AFTERNOON:

A storm system passing by to the south is producing clouds and a few rain and higher terrain snow showers this afternoon. Drier air will be moving back in pretty quickly late this afternoon and evening which may lead to some breaks of sun developing to round out this Wednesday. Highs will be well into the 40s to possibly low 50s if we see enough sun.

TONIGHT:

The sky will turn partly cloudy tonight as a little bubble of high pressure briefly builds in with lows in the low to mid 30s. There may be a bit of fog developing tonight too.

THURSDAY – FRIDAY:

Thursday starts dry with some sun, but during the afternoon clouds will increase and there will be a bit of rain moving through CNY after 2 pm ahead of a cold front. The combination of a south-southwest breeze developing during the day Thursday and some sun will help push temperatures well up into the 50s!

Behind the Thursday night/early Friday cold front passage it will turn cooler and drier during the day Friday. After a few rain and higher terrain snow showers around to start Friday there could even be some sun developing later in the afternoon. Highs to end the week will be near 50.