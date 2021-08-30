WATCH: Any spotty showers giving way to sunshine and less humidity this afternoon!

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THIS AFTERNOON:

A few spotty showers will taper early this afternoon and give way to some sun for all as a cold front moves through this afternoon! Humidity levels lower too behind the front compliments of a nice west-northwest breeze! Highs this afternoon climb into the low to mid 80s.

TONIGHT:

Tonight is going to be a much more comfortable night for snoozing without the AC as lows drop into the low to mid 60s with much lower humidity. It will feel refreshing to say the least!

TUESDAY:

The weather looks good Tuesday with some sun, a nice breeze and a not humid high within a couple of degrees of 80!

We are going to be watching Ida closely for the middle of the week, but at this point it still appears the bulk of the rain associated with Ida stays south of us. Click here for more details.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Map Gallery

Almanac

Almanac

Almanac

Northeast Radar

Northeast Radar

Humidity

Humidity

Wind Speed

Wind Speed

UV Index

UV Index

Buy 2022 Calendar Here

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area