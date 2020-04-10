Watch: April snow showers blanket CNY, gust winds continue

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Spring officially began nearly 3 weeks ago, but as we know in Central New York, cold and snow can still make appearances in April. The average amount of snow that occurs in Syracuse for the month of April is nearly four inches. We mention this because snow is in our forecast for today.

FRIDAY:

Steady snow will continue through the morning and then taper by midday. Some rain could mix in over lower elevations.

The roads will be a bit slushy the first part of the morning. Temperatures rise slowly but steadily above freezing by late morning making roads mainly wet.

Snowfall around Syracuse will end up a coating to an inch or two. In the hills south of the city there could be some 2 to 4 inch totals. Over the Tug Hill 3 to 6 inches are possible. Most of this snow accumulates Friday morning.

Although not as strong as Thursday, winds on Friday will still gust to 30 mph at times causing wind chills ranging from about 20 to 30 degrees.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

A bit more lake snow should be around Friday night into the start of Saturday too with at least a minor additional accumulation southeast and east of Lake Ontario.

WEEKEND:

The weekend is looking quieter over Central New York.

A few flurries may linger past sunrise Saturday but for most it is a dry day with increasing sunshine. The ever-present northwest remains and that will put a chill in the air.

Thankfully temperatures moderate into the 50s for Easter Sunday. With that warmth will come more clouds and we can’t rule out a few spotty showers.