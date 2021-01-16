WATCH: Areas east of Lake Ontario to see heavy lake snow this weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

SATURDAY AFTERNOON:

The upper level low responsible for bringing rain and snow showers Saturday morning will continue to shift northeast and become more organized through Saturday. Some dry time is expected across CNY, but things will change for areas east of Lake Ontario. Winds around the backside of this disturbance will strengthen bringing 10-20 MPH chilly winds out of the west. As these winds pass over Lake Ontario, lake effect snow will develop across areas east of the lake. The Finger Lakes, Syracuse and areas south of the Thruway will be mainly cloudy with temperatures in the 30s.

SATURDAY NIGHT/SUNDAY:

With cold enough air in place, lake snow will continue east and southeast of Lake Ontario. The most significant snow is expected north of Syracuse Saturday night into at least the start of Sunday. Some snow accumulation is expected, especially north of Syracuse Saturday night into Sunday.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the counties east of Lake Ontario. Locally parts of the Tug Hill could end up with a foot to a foot and a half of snow by the end of the weekend.

In the Syracuse area, the total snowfall for the weekend will be much lighter on the order of 1 to 4”

In addition, the wind picks up Saturday night and will be gusty at times, something we have yet to see this month of January.

Yes, it’s actually going to start looking more like winter around here over the weekend and beyond!