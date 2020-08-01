WATCH: August to start on a sunny and warm note

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

By the end of the day, July 2020 will end up as the hottest month in Syracuse history! Click here for more.

FRIDAY OVERNIGHT:

Another quiet and comfortable night across Central New York. Skies clear out with temperatures dropping to near 60 degrees as the winds go nearly calm.

SATURDAY:

It still looks like Saturday will be the better day for outdoor plans this weekend. High pressure is almost right over us, so expect lots of sunshine and temperatures that reach into the mid 80s.

SUNDAY:

Low pressure is tracking to our west Sunday morning. While this happens, it will drag a warm from south to north across the region. Widespread showers and storms are expected ahead of this front late Saturday night through Sunday morning.

By afternoon, the front is to our north and we end up in a warm and muggy air mass. Our showers and storms become more scattered the second half of the day. A few of he storms could be on the strong side with gusty winds and heavy rain most likely.