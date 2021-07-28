WATCH: Awesome this evening, but not quite as nice Thursday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TONIGHT:

The weather stays quiet tonight with high pressure remaining in control, but some clouds will try to work in towards Thursday morning. Lows drop into the upper 50s to low 60s.

THURSDAY:

A stronger cold front moves in from the northwest with a few scattered showers and storms expected to develop Thursday afternoon and especially during the evening. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

A cold front is slated to swing through after midnight Thursday night with a few more showers as temperatures slide back to within a few degrees of 60 by sunrise Friday. A breeze will kick up out of the northwest behind the cold front ushering in a cooler air mass late Thursday night too.

FRIDAY:

Friday is a breezy and cooler day with a few lake effect showers possible to start the day, but during the afternoon some sun is expected to develop.

A fall feel is expected to round out the week too with highs struggling to make the low 70s, while some areas likely won’t get out of the 60s! The steady, at times gusty, northwest breeze will only make it feel even cooler. Yes, be sure to find that hoodie and or fleece as you may very well need it when you are out and about.

The air could even be cool enough to help produce a waterspout or two over Lake Ontario Friday thanks to the difference between the cooler air moving over the warmer lake water.

WEEKEND:

The weekend likely starts off good but could turn at least somewhat damp come Sunday. So, if you are trying to make outdoor plans and trying to decide which day to take part in those type of activities it appears Saturday will be most cooperative. Stay tuned for updates.