WATCH: Back to feeling more like December Monday

Weather
Posted:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

MONDAY:

It’s feeling more like December today. There will be some snow showers developing, especially during the afternoon as a reinforcing cold front moves through Central New York later in the day. Little to no snow accumulation is expected through sunset Monday.

MONDAY NIGHT:

It will be blustery and colder with some limited lake snow Monday night. Accumulation by Tuesday morning will be limited to a coating to an inch or so, mainly in the higher elevations north and south of Syracuse. Lows will range from 20 to 25.

TUESDAY:

Temperatures get even colder Tuesday, but it’s looking dry under a mix of sun and clouds. Highs on Tuesday will likely be stuck in the 20s with wind chills mainly in the teens! Bundle up!

Beyond Tuesday there is a chance for a widespread snow midweek as a storm moves along the East Coast. Click here to get our latest thoughts.

