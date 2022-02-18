SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Changes are coming and they will take place quickly.

At a glance:

Watch for icy patches on the roads, bridges, and overpasses

Some minor flooding around the area

Snow showers Friday, staying cold and windy all day

FRIDAY MORNING:

Flash freezing is possible. Treat any wet surface as is it were ice.

We are waking up to snow showers. Snow accumulation will be minor.

The wind is still gusty and of course our temperatures are much colder. Back into the freezer we go!

FRIDAY AFTERNOON:

Temperatures hold in the 20s during the day. Wind chills will hold in the low teens.

Lake effect snow showers continue through lunchtime before tapering ahead of our next round of snow this weekend. Total accumulations shouldn’t amount to more than a couple of inches tops.

WEEKEND:

A quick moving system brings widespread snow showers Saturday. Some squalls and reduced visibility will be possible. The first one swings through in the morning, with a second burst of snow likely in the mid-afternoon. The wind ramps back up as well with gusts past 30 mph.

Sunday is the pick day! Sunshine returns and temperatures are back near 40.