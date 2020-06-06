WATCH: Beautiful June weather Saturday afternoon

Interactive Maps

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

SATURDAY:

There’s a lot of rain-free time Saturday afternoon. After 3pm, a few new showers may develop around the north country. Scattered showers and even a thunderstorms is possible around Jefferson, Oswego, Lewis and Oneida counties through sunset.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

After sunset, weather for everyone will be quiet. Under a partly cloudy sky, temperatures fall into the low 50s tonight. It’ll be a nice, comfy night for sleeping.

SUNDAY:

A reinforcing push of cooler air settles into Central New Yok for the end of the weekend.  Temperatures end up in the upper 60s to near 70 for most Sunday which is a little below normal for this time of year.

This cooler air is also drier and that means our sky should be mostly sunny.

NEXT WEEK:

The air mass over us to end the weekend will remain in place early next week.  The strong June sun will modify the air so we will warm quickly day to day and by mid-week we could be near 90!

