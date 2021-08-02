WATCH: Beautiful this evening, but turning a bit cool, especially after sunset

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TONIGHT:

It’s another refreshingly cool summer night across CNY with a mainly clear sky and lows dropping to between 50 and 55 for most, but some outlying areas will likely dip into the 40s.

Great night to star gaze but be sure to have the sweatshirt/fleece.

TUESDAY:

High pressure stays in control of the weather around the Northeast and CNY resulting in another great day for the region! More sun and a bit warmer Tuesday with highs warming well into the 70s to near 80.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Clear to partly cloudy and not as cool with lows dropping into the mid-50s to near 60.

WEDNESDAY:

The great weather sticks around through midweek too with some more sun and comfortably warm temperatures as highs sneak into the low 80s or so.

LATE WEEK:

While there may be a spotty pop-up shower/storm Thursday and Friday afternoon/evening most should get through Thursday and Friday dry!

Highs warm into the low to mid 80s with a bit more humidity late in the week too, but it won’t feel too bad.