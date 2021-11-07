WATCH: Beautiful weather continues Sunday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

Flood warnings remain in effect until further notice for Cayuga Lake. In addition, flooding is ongoing along parts of the Seneca River and Cross Lake.

High pressure remains in charge across CNY and much of the Northeast right through the first weekend of November!!

SUNDAY:

After another frosty start, the nice weather continues Sunday, and it turns even milder! Temperatures make it close to 60 to round out the weekend. Great for yardwork, especially since the wind is light, and anything out and about. Enjoy!

SUNDAY NIGHT:

The milder air in the lower levels of the atmosphere, plus the possible development of some low clouds during the night should help prevent lows from dropping any lower than the mid to upper 30s for much of CNY Sunday night.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

Can Mother Nature keep the amazing November weather going to start the new week?? Yes, she can!

We are expecting high pressure to remain in control of the weather across the Northeast Monday. The result will be more unseasonable warmth with highs in the 60s under lots of early November sunshine, and winds should be light too!!

The average high in Syracuse is in the low 50s, so needless to say we are being spoiled when temperatures climb into the 60s in November!

We should stay mainly, if not totally dry Tuesday and remain on the balmy side too!