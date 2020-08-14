WATCH: Beautiful weather continues through Friday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

FRIDAY:

High pressure stays anchored to our north which keeps moisture to our south. Expect more sunshine and classic summertime temperatures to continue Friday with highs in the mid-80s.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Staying quiet again tonight. Skies will be mainly clear and temperatures will fall into the low to mid 60s.

SATURDAY:

It looks like high pressure is slowly retreating to the northeast to begin the weekend.

We do still think for the most part that it will continue to provide us with dry weather on Saturday. We should see another day with temperatures in the 80s. Some extra high clouds and an isolated shower is possible Saturday afternoon.

SUNDAY:

Some improvements for Sunday, the day overall looks drier. The low pressure system that is to our south stays to our south. Some showers sneak in for the afternoon, mainly in Western NY.

At this point, it looks like we have a better chance for showers ahead of a cold front on Monday. There are still some questions as to how wet it gets so make sure you check back over the next few days for updates.