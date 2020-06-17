WATCH: Beautiful weather this evening

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)



Keep the sunglasses and sunscreen within reach the rest of the week. Temperatures will continue to warm each passing day through Thursday with comfortable nights for sleeping through Thursday night too.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

After another comfortable night Wednesday night under a mainly clear sky and lows in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

A comfortable morning will lead to a hot afternoon with temperatures reaching near 90° Thursday. The humidity comes up a little bit, but it’s not anything too uncomfortable.

We’ve been stuck in a very persistent weather pattern the last several days. High pressure overhead has kept us dry while a stubborn area of low pressure has kept the Mid-Atlantic cool and rainy.

Thursday the high pressure starts to move a bit to our east, putting CNY on the warmer side. The low to our south is also moving farther inland and closer to the Ohio Valley.

There’s a chance there could be just enough instability in the atmosphere to help some isolated showers to develop Thursday afternoon. The chances are quite low and look to be mainly in the southern Finger Lakes and the Southern Tier.

The majority of our viewing area will not see a drop of rain. Keep an eye on those gardens and plan on watering the rest of the week. For more on this dry streak and how it stacks up to previous prolonged dry stretches, click here.