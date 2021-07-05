WATCH: Becoming more humid with showers and storms for Central New York

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

MONDAY NIGHT:

Odds for at least a few showers and storms go up after sunset Monday across Central New York thanks to a disturbance moving by to our north. The chances for storms increase the farther north from Syracuse you go and watch for a few of the storms east of Lake Ontario near midnight as they could contain some gusty winds.

The headlines for most tonight, though, is quite stuffy weather with lows only between 70 and 75!

TUESDAY:

A cold front to the north slowly approaches us but should stay far enough of CNY so that any shower/storm activity should be somewhat limited and mainly south of Syracuse. Any storms that do develop early in the afternoon could be strong too with gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain. The storms drop quickly to our south by late afternoon.

It’s a breezy, muggy, and very warm/hot day too with highs climbing well into the 80s to possibly 90 if we see enough sun. The dew points are also expected to soar into the 70s making it feel almost tropical outside.

MIDWEEK:

The cold front north slides into the region later Wednesday and pushes through Wednesday night/early Thursday. This will result in additional scattered showers and storms midweek. Any storm that does develop could be on the strong side with gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain. Stay tuned.