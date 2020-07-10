WATCH: Beneficial rain on the way for some

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Syracuse recorded its 14th 90 degree day of the year Friday afternoon. For more details on the prolonged stretch of hot and humid weather we’ve been dealing with click here.

FRIDAY EVENING/NIGHT :

Unlike Thursday, we are watching rain approach CNY from the south. This is from Tropical Storm Fay, which is weakening as it pushes north to the Hudson Valley. Areas that get in on the rain will be along and east of I-81.

Some areas will pick up an inch of rain overnight while others see hardly any.

It’s mild and muggy for everyone with lows again in the low 70s.

WEEKEND:

The heat breaks this weekend and our chances for scattered showers and storms increase.

The tropical moisture from Fay departs quickly Saturday morning but a cold front is approaching us from the west so we expect at least some scattered showers and storms during the late afternoon. It’s still humid and very warm.

This front will bring relief from the heat and the humidity. Temperatures end up more seasonable by the end of the weekend.