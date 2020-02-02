WATCH: Bit of mainly light snow not adding up to much tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)



TONIGHT:

A little clipper and its warm front will be producing a bit more wet snow tonight that will probably mix with if not change to a little rain at times. Only a slushy coating to perhaps an inch will fall for most, but a some spots in the hills could see up to 2 inches south of Syracuse and over the Tug Hill.

Thanks to the temperatures being mainly near or just above freezing while the snow is falling, roads should stay mainly wet for most, but could get a little slick and sloppy in spots, especially over the higher terrain and secondary roads.

Temperatures will hold in the low to mid 30s first part of tonight, but rise a bit by Monday morning. It will turn breezier by Monday morning too.

MONDAY:

A bit of lingering moisture will probably result in a few lingering rain and or snow showers to start Monday, but most of Monday will be dry, breezy and pretty mild. Highs should get back into the low 40s on Monday with at least some brightening of the sky during the afternoon.

MONDAY NIGHT:

A few rain showers and possibly a little wintry mix will be possible towards Tuesday morning in advance of a cold front. Much of Monday night looks dry though. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s.

TUESDAY:

A little light rain shower activity will be around on Tuesday with a little wintry mix possible too. Highs will be near 40.

The weather will get much more active with a more significant storm system and precipitation probable for the last half of the week. For more details on the tricky, changeable forecast for Thursday and Friday click here.