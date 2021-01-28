WATCH: Bitter cold air coming, lake effect remains localized overnight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

THURSDAY OVERNIGHT:

It remains brisk Thursday night with a second cold front due coming through during the evening. That front is shifting winds and pushing the heaviest snow south and west of Syracuse.

Snow accumulations Thursday night will likely range from 1 to 3” for most south and southeast of Lake Ontario, including Syracuse, with localized totals of 3 to 6 inches in the most persistent snows, mainly across the Finger Lakes into southwest Onondaga County.

The front will also reinforce the cold air over Central New York. It turns bitterly cold Thursday night with lows dropping into the single digits for many, but below zero east of Syracuse and I-81 where there will be less lake clouds. Wind chills drop to between 0 and -20 during the night!!

Remember, with temperatures and wind chills this low, frostbite can occur in as little as 25 to 30 minutes. For more details on the wind chills to end the week and how wind chills work click here.

FRIDAY:

A northwest wind will range from about 10 to 15 mph on average much of Friday and when you combine that with temperatures reaching no higher than the low teens Friday, the wind chill will average between 0 and -10 degrees throughout the day!

Friday will be the coldest day of the winter thus far and it will feel that way and then some thanks to a persistent breeze!

There will also be a limited amount of lake effect snow shower/flurry activity on Friday with locally up to a couple inches of new snow.

WEEKEND:

After a couple of frigid starts over the weekend the bitter chill will slowly ease with highs on Saturday in the mid teens and we should rebound into the low 20s on Sunday after starting below zero for most Sunday morning!

There should be some sun over the weekend which will be nice, but it will be the coldest weekend we have felt here in CNY this winter. So if you will be out and about taking part in winter sports, hikes or errands be sure to bundle up!

There’s a slight chance of a bit of snow towards Sunday evening too with a storm to the south that we will be watching closely right into early next week. Click here to get some early details on its potential…