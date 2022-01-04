WATCH: Bitter cold air departs Tuesday as lake snow gets ready to ramp up again this week

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Bundle up! The coldest air mass of the season thus far is overhead but is departing soon.

TUESDAY:

The cold was quick to arrive but is also going to be quick to depart thanks to a southerly flow of milder air on the backside of high pressure drifting east of us for the middle of the week.

Under more sunshine and a moderating southerly breeze, Tuesday’s high temperatures should jump well into the 30s to possibly 40 for a few with enough sun.

There will be a bit of a wind chill to the air, however, as the wind picks up a bit around 10 to 15mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Tuesday night is breezy and not as cold because of the breeze and a milder air mass overhead. Readings should not dip below the mid to upper 20s for most, and temperatures will probably actually rise a bit overnight.

WEDNESDAY:

It turns even milder for Wednesday with the southerly wind continues. Don’t expect another bright and sunny day though. The clouds thicken as the day goes on. But even without much sun, the temperatures should have no problem climbing into the 40s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT-THURSDAY:

A cold front comes through Central New York Wednesday night which helps usher in colder air and sets the stage for lake effect snow. The winds are going to settle in out of the west-southwest later Wednesday night through Thursday which puts any significant snow well north of Syracuse. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Jefferson and Lewis Counties.

For the rest of Central New York, including Syracuse, there will be snow showers around with little if any accumulation expected through Thursday.

Don’t worry winter lovers, it appears it’s going to turn at least somewhat wintry again later in the week! The big question for the end of the week for CNY is how snowy will it be? Stay tuned for updates…