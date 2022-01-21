WATCH: Bitter tonight but not as harsh for this weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – We have another bitter cold night ahead, but this weekend won’t be quite as harsh.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

High pressure is in control tonight. With a clear sky and calm wind, temperatures will drop to bitter cold levels. Everyone will wake up to temperatures below zero. At least there isn’t a gusty wind to go along with that.

SATURDAY:

The bitter chill eases during the day under lots of sunshine. Highs Saturday afternoon will be up within a few degrees of 20. Should be nice for any of your outdoor winter activities!

We’ll see increasing clouds during the afternoon and evening ahead of our next weather maker.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Clouds along with a warm front will help protect us from frigid subzero temperatures Saturday night. Temperatures bottom out near 10.

We do see some lake effect snow that develops northeast of Lake Ontario overnight. This is when a Winter Storm Watch will go into effect for Jefferson County for the potential of 4-8″ of snow.

SUNDAY:

Another cold front drops into CNY Sunday with some snow showers, and a brisk wind. Highs Sunday afternoon should climb well into the 20s.

This front does bring in some colder air over Lake Ontario. As a result, we will see some lake effect snow. Highest snow accumulations of 2-4” during the day Sunday are expected over the Tug Hill.