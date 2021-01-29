WATCH: Bitterly cold, blustery and some lake effect snow Friday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

FRIDAY:

A northwest wind will range from about 10 to 15 mph on average much of Friday and when you combine that with temperatures reaching no higher than the low teens Friday, the wind chill will average between 0 and -10 degrees throughout the day!

Remember, with temperatures and wind chills this low, frostbite can occur in as little as 25 to 30 minutes. For more details on the wind chills to end the week and how wind chills work click here.

There will also be a limited amount of lake effect snow shower/flurry activity on Friday with locally up to a couple inches of new snow. Accumulations will be limited during the day but even a little snow can cause roads to be slick with such cold temperatures. The consistent breeze will cause blowing snow as well.

WEEKEND:

After a couple of frigid starts over the weekend the bitter chill will slowly ease with highs on Saturday in the mid teens and we should rebound into the low 20s on Sunday after starting below zero for most Sunday morning!

There should be some sun over the weekend which will be nice, but it will be the coldest weekend we have felt here in CNY this winter. So if you will be out and about taking part in winter sports, hikes or errands be sure to bundle up!

There’s a slight chance of a bit of snow towards Sunday evening too with a storm to the south that we will be watching closely right into early next week. Click here to get some early details on its potential…