WATCH: Bitterly cold to start tonight, but a thaw is right around the corner

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – On Tuesday Syracuse experienced the coldest day it’s felt since February 2019! almost a year! Thankfully, we are going to feel a more seasonable air mass returning come Wednesday.

TONIGHT:

Change is on the way! Overnight the wind, clouds, and temperatures all increase. Temperatures initially start out in the single digits to near 10 this evening. Then towards and especially after midnight milder air makes a run at CNY, and temperatures rise to around 20° by sunrise. The wind picks up from the south too to help push those temperatures up.

WEDNESDAY:

We’re out of the arctic air/freezer Wednesday and back above freezing for many. Temperatures end up in the 30s during the afternoon which makes Wednesday a more seasonable day.

There is a warm front passing to our north Wednesday and a dying cold front approaching later in the day from the northwest. So, that said, some snow showers will develop mainly north of Syracuse and the Thruway up towards Watertown and the Tug Hill. About 1 to as much as 3 or 4” is possible near Watertown and the Tug Hill Wednesday afternoon and early evening with some locally higher amounts in the heart of the Tug Hill.

ABOVE IS THE SNOWFALL FORECAST FOR WEDNESDAY

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Snow showers are most persistent east of Lake Ontario Wednesday night, but a few could be around all of CNY during the night too.

Little to no accumulation is expected Wednesday night for most, but upwards of another 1 to 3 inches is possible east of Lake Ontario, with slightly higher amounts possible around the Tug Hill.

Lows Wednesday night under a mostly cloudy sky should not drop below the upper 20s for most.

THURSDAY – THURSDAY NIGHT:

It stays pretty comfortable out and about on Thursday for January, especially so with temperatures topping out well into the 30s once again, but enjoy it because significant changes are in store to end the week into the weekend.

An arctic cold front slowly moves into CNY later Thursday/early Thursday night with some snow showers developing on Thursday. There may be a slushy coating to an inch, especially on grassy surfaces Thursday.

A steadier light to occasionally moderate snow should move through Thursday night with 1 to 3 inches of snow probable for most of the area as the arctic front moves through. Behind the front, temperatures will drop like a rock to near 10 by Friday morning with gusty winds once again dropping wind chills below zero to start Friday!

We are in the freezer not only to end the week, but at least into the start of the weekend too, but at least it’s mainly dry/quiet. Stay tuned for updates.