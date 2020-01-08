WATCH: Blustery, areas of lake snow slowly drift south tonight

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)

Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect until around midnight tonight for Onondaga, Madison and Cortland counties due to the threat of snow squalls and lake effect snow.

THIS EVENING-OVERNIGHT:

Colder air continues to move into central New York this evening on gusty northwest winds. Lake effect should continue around the Syracuse area through the first part of this evening before shifting to the south after 8 or 9 this evening.

Roads will be snow covered and slick at times due to falling and blowing and drifting snow. Wind gusts could exceed 30-40 mph from the west-northwest. The gusty winds will also produce near whiteout conditions at times right through this evening, especially in open areas so be prepared for rapidly changing conditions. So be sure to give yourself extra time to reach your destination if you will be traveling.

The bulk of any additional accumulation for us comes during the evening with a trace to 2 inches of snow. There could be some locally higher totals mainly south of Syracuse in the hills.

When you combine the gusty winds and the colder air temperatures, wind chill temperatures will be as cold as the single digits to possibly 0 at times tonight.

Snow showers and squalls slowly wind down late this evening into the overnight as high pressure builds in from the west late tonight. Lows will be in the low to mid-teens for most, but colder single digits will be felt north and east of Syracuse.

THURSDAY:

It’ll be a frigid wakeup Thursday morning! Single digits and teens, but thankfully there will not be too much wind to provide even colder feel like readings.

High pressure that builds in late tonight will still control our weather on Thursday as it stays dry and seasonably under some sun.

The cool air, however, won’t last long. There are strong signs that milder air begins to return Friday and is with us for much of the weather.

For more on this weekend’s mild weather and soaking rain click here.