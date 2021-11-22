WATCH: Blustery for all, but only lake effect snow for some this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

ALERTS:

There are several Winter Weather Advisories issued for parts of CNY from Monday through Tuesday morning for forecasted snowfall of up to 3-6” in the heavier snow bands.

Onondaga County: 5pm Monday until 7am Tuesday

Lewis County: Now until 10pm Monday

Oswego County: Now until 1am Tuesday

Monroe, Wayne, and Northern Cayuga counties: 7pm Monday until 7am Tuesday

THIS AFTERNOON:

A morning cold front has brought the chilly air back to CNY. The rain and snow with the front are gone, but now we’re left with the aftermath in the form of lake effect snow showers.

The steadiest and heaviest snow this afternoon will fall east of Lake Ontario and for the southern part of the Tug Hill where the Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through this evening. Any accumulation during the day is limited to a slushy 2 to 4 inches at most in and around the southern part of the Tug Hill by 6 or 7 pm Monday, while a slushy coating to 2 inches is possible for the rest of Oswego County back towards Lake Ontario.

Outside of that most of the day is dry for the rest of CNY, including Syracuse, with intervals of sunshine and a few passing snow showers/flurries.

Highs on Monday top out near 40, but gusty winds of 25 to 30 mph at times will produce wind chills in the upper 20s to around 30 throughout the day. So be sure to dress warm.

TONIGHT:

A more organized and intense band of lake effect snow is expected to develop this evening after sunset east of Lake Ontario. After 11 this evening a trough of low pressure will swing through and push the band of lake snow south through the Syracuse area and Finger Lakes.

This snow band on the move likely produces a coating to 2 or 3” of accumulation for the Syracuse area points south and west by Tuesday morning between about midnight and 6 am.

However, east of Lake Ontario, especially away from the Lake Ontario shoreline anywhere from 3 to 6” tonight with most of the snow falling between 6 and midnight.

TUESDAY:

It’s probably a good idea to plan on giving yourself a few extra minutes heading out the door Tuesday morning to work and school. We believe the morning commute should be quiet/snow free for the Eastern Finger Lakes and Syracuse area points north and east with some slick spots, especially on secondary roads, bridges/overpasses, parking lots and sidewalks.

However, down across the Southern and Western Finger Lakes roads could be a little slicker with reduced visibility since there still could be some lake snow around these parts to start the day.

Any lake effect snow showers/flurries around CNY should be primarily confined to the Southern Finger Lakes through about 8 or 9 am. As the day goes on our weather turns quieter with some sunshine developing for most as high pressure builds in with drier air. Too bad it’s still quite chilly and a bit brisk though.

Highs on Tuesday only make it into the mid-30s with wind chills in the 20s to low 30s.

Any weather issues for the big travel day and Thanksgiving for CNY, Northeast or the United States??? Click here to find out.