WATCH: Blustery, scattered snow showers transition to lake snow tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT – WEDNESDAY MORNING:

Cold air will deepen across CNY tonight on a west-northwest flow. This will help produce some lake snow east-southeast of Lake Ontario this evening. Then, a trough of low pressure will push into the region near or just after midnight acting as a focal point for the snow band to get better organized and move the band of snow south into the Central and Eastern Finger Lakes overnight into Wednesday morning.

How much snow could fall from this unusual late-April lake snow band? A coating to 2 or 3 inches of snow is expected for many, including the Greater Syracuse area tonight into Wednesday morning. The best chance for up to 3 inches of snow will be across the hills just south of Syracuse. Roads may get slick and sloppy in spots tonight into the start of Wednesday too as temperatures drop into the 20s. So be mindful of this if you will be traveling late tonight into the first part of Wednesday morning.

LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING:

Thanks to gusty west-northwest winds of 30 to 45 mph the National Weather Service out of Buffalo has issued a Lakeshore Flood Warning during through tonight. The strong winds will create high wave action leading to some lakeshore flooding and probably at least a little erosion of the shoreline too.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON:

Lake snow showers should taper off pretty quickly Wednesday morning as high pressure and drier air slowly build in. The drier air will yield some nice sunshine for Wednesday afternoon, but despite the late April sun readings will struggle to rise into the lower 40s (the normal high is 60 degrees). What will add insult to injury Wednesday will be the gusty west-northwest winds producing wind chills in the 20s and low 30s most of the day! Brrr!!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

The sky will be partly cloudy and it will be pretty cold Wednesday night with lows between 25 and 30 as high pressure will keep us high and dry.

THURSDAY:

A warm front will inch towards the region on Thursday and provide more clouds and possibly a little rain Thursday afternoon that may even start as a bit of wet snow, especially across the hills. It will remain unseasonably chilly, but it will not be as chilly as Wednesday. Highs are expected to make the upper 40s.