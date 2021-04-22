WATCH: Bouncing back to April

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Any showers should taper off shortly after sunset as high pressure builds in quickly. Drier and relatively milder air makes a run back at us, but it will remain brisk. Lows Thursday night drop between 28 and 35.

FRIDAY:

High pressure is in control of the weather across CNY on Friday providing us with a good deal of sun and more seasonable air thankfully! Highs top out well into the 50s to around 60. But a gusty, cool breeze out of the west-northwest will make it feel a little cool still, especially in the shade.

WEEKEND:

This last weekend of April is going to be a split one with the better half expected Saturday. The day will feature some sunshine, a lighter wind and highs well into the 60s thanks to high pressure.

Unfortunately, a cold front and an area of low pressure to the south will team up and provide the area with some rain showers late Saturday night into at least the first part of Sunday. Sunday is cooler too with highs back into the 50s and a gusty breeze kicking up later in the day too. Stay tuned for updates on the weekend weather over the next couple of days.