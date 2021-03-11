WATCH: Breaking a record high and we’ve warmed into the 70s!

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

We did it! We broke the record high for Thursday when the temperature hit 69° at noon. The temperature hit 71° at 1 p.m. in Syracuse so this is the first time in the 70s for 2021. The highest temperature so far in Syracuse is 72°.

THURSDAY:

Get out and enjoy the warmth while we still have it. You’re in the clear for any rain concerns until about 3-5 p.m. By that point you’ll want to keep an eye on Live Doppler 9 if you are planning on going outside. That’s when rain showers ahead of our next cold front start to develop. Most of the rain likely won’t be in Central New York until closer to and after sunset.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

The cold front sweeps by fairly quickly. The sky will clear out after midnight, and the temperatures will drop back into the 30s to around 40 by sunrise Friday.

FRIDAY:

High pressure will build in quickly Friday behind the late Thursday night cold front passage which will lead to a partly to mostly sunny Friday. It will also be windy and cooler, but still mild for mid-March, as highs will be in the low to mid 50s around lunch before falling into and through the 40s during the afternoon.

There may be a spotty shower or higher elevation flurries too later in the afternoon and early evening Friday as a reinforcing cold front dives into CNY Friday evening.

Temperatures will quickly fall into the 40s by then with a very gusty northwest wind.

There is a chance for a few snow showers/flurries Friday night with and just behind the cold front, but the air should dry out enough so that little to no lake effect develops.

WEEKEND:

The weekend will be brisk and a bit chilly but not as cold as last weekend thankfully, plus both days should feature a fair amount of sun! Highs will be primarily in the 30s, but brisk winds both days, especially Sunday will make it feel more like the 20s by day and teens at night.

We cannot rule out a few passing snow showers late Saturday night into Sunday, but for all intents and purposes the weekend looks to be dry.

By the way, if you are looking to wash your vehicle and or go for a walk/run it appears the weather will be cooperative for the most part through the rest of the week into the weekend! Enjoy!