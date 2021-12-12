WATCH: Breeze sticks around to start new week, but will the sunshine too?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Yes, Sunday was much cooler than the 60s we felt Saturday, but still mild for mid-December. If you want more mild air, there is more in the forecast for the new week!

TONIGHT:

A weak disturbance will quickly pass through overnight. It doesn’t have a lot of moisture with it though. We don’t expect precipitation, but there should be some clouds late tonight into Monday morning.

Thanks to a breeze staying up around 10 mph or so through the night, and increasing clouds overnight, readings are not expected to drop any lower than the mid to upper 30s for many. The normally colder spots sheltered from the wind at least somewhat should feel lows bottom out closer to 30, especially south and east of Syracuse.

MONDAY:

Quiet weather continues for the beginning of the workweek. We have clouds to start the day, but the disturbance that produces the clouds quickly moves out and we are left with sunshine returning for the midday and afternoon.

Average high temperature for mid-December is in the mid to upper 30s for CNY, but temperatures for Monday will be about 10 to 15 degrees above that! While there will still be a steady west-southwest breeze throughout the day, there won’t be an extreme chill.

LOOK AHEAD:

High pressure controls our weather through the beginning of the week with just a little backdoor cold front sneaking through late Monday night/early Tuesday with some clouds. Temperatures drop off a bit Tuesday into the 40s, but towards the end of the week, we have another shot at 60° and record warmth. More windy days are ahead too.

By the time we get to the end of the week, cooler air returns, but it looks dry. A chance of snow looks to exist come the weekend before Christmas, so maybe some hope for you snow lovers/winter enthusiasts and those hoping for a white Christmas!