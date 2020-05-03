WATCH: Breezy and a bit warmer Sunday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

SUNDAY:

Sunday turns out quite nice with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures a bit warmer than Saturday. There is a slight risk for a passing shower/sprinkle or two in the late afternoon, but for the most part the end of the weekend is dry. Highs Sunday will be in the low 70s with a nice breeze.

Enjoy the mild weather Sunday because cooler air is slated to move back into the region next week thanks to the jet stream dipping just south of us again.

SUNDAY NIGHT – MONDAY:

A cold front will blow through late Sunday night into Monday morning with a few showers leaving us with a mainly dry Monday afternoon, but a windy and cool day. Lows will be in the 40s late Sunday night and highs on Monday will only be in the low to mid 50s and the wind will make it feel even cooler.

TUESDAY:

It stays unseasonably cool despite a pretty good deal of sun Tuesday with high pressure building in. After potentially a frosty start, the highs on Tuesday should make the low to mid 50s once again.